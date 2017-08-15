Residents say man exposed himself to young girls

Residents at the apartments on State Pier Road in New London say a man exposed himself to young girls (WFSB)

Parents at an apartment complex in New London are outraged after they say a man exposed himself to a group of little girls and asked them to perform a lewd act.

New London police will not comment on the case other than to say they do have an open investigation into the matter, but families of the little girls are on high alert for stranger danger.

"The girl said the guy was sitting in this stair when they was playing. The guy started calling the girls and he said to one of the girls can you give me a favor,” said Marla Delgado, as she described the moments when a man exposed himself to her goddaughter and four other girls.

It happened on Sunday night around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on State Pier Road in New London.

The man was seated on a stairwell around the corner from the courtyard where the adults were gathered for the birthday party of one of the girls.

"The kids were playing hide and seek and we were all outside and the kids came running to us,” said Jacquelyn Luz.

By the time the adults rounded the bend, the man was gone.

On Tuesday, an employee could be seen working on surveillance cameras right next to the stairwell in question. It is unclear if the encounter was captured on camera, but parents say the damage is done.

Aracelys Serrano said her 8-year-old daughter was one of the girls in the group the man approached. She says she is glad she taught her daughter about stranger danger.

"If I wouldn't teach my daughter not to talk to strangers and runaway, she could have got hurt,” Serrano said, adding that she and other parents are afraid the man will be back again.

"I have to carry mace with me because you never know. I'm not playing around,” Serrano said.

The mothers believe the man is from the neighborhood and said they think he is the same man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenager in the complex a few months ago.

