Dogs dumped outside Target were in a shopping bag

Two tiny dogs are recovering after being abused in one of the most heartless ways imaginable; being abandoned in the bottom of a shopping bag.

Fortunately, the dogs are going to be okay, thanks to a Good Samaritan and a North Haven animal shelter.

On Monday afternoon, the two three-pound chihuahuas were found inside a shopping bag in the parking lot of the North Haven Target.

The dogs were rushed over to the Animal Haven Shelter.

Animal Haven Shelter Manager Michelle DeRosa dug under some sheets and found the two dog, wrapped tightly in a plastic bag with only their tiny faces poking out. It was heartbreaking.

“I looked in the bag and I saw them and then I saw their little faces pop out. It just got worse and worse and worse,” DeRosa said.

The situation was scary because the dogs were in truly terrible condition. They were starving and even hours later you could still see fleas crawling all over them along with overgrown nails, rotten teeth, and overgrown mange.

DeRosa got to work setting up a host of veterinarian visits on Wednesday.

It will take thousands of dollars to treat the dogs but what Michelle really wants is something money can't fix.

“These poor little babies need justice. It's terrible, they shouldn't be treated like that,” DeRosa said.

She hopes someone who knows the dogs or noticed something strange outside Target will come forward. She believes the stakes are high and whoever is responsible for harming these innocent animals is dangerous.

“Who is to say that they aren't going to abuse another animal or another person or even a child,” DeRosa said.

She is working with North Haven Animal Control on the investigation and their hoping Target surveillance cameras may have caught something.

The dogs will be able to be adopted in a few months.

For information on how to submit an application or make a donation for their medical treatment, click here.

