PD: CT man has been missing since May

Police in Montville are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been missing since May.

Bryan Kiggans was last seen in the Norwich area on May 4.

Police said he has three tattoos -- four stars behind his right ear, 'Faith' on his left wrist and 'Loyalty' on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on where he might be should contact police at 860-848-7510.

