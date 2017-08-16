Hamden Police issue silver alerts for missing sisters for second time

For the second time in three weeks, the Hamden Police department is looking for a pair of missing sisters.

According to police, 12-year-old Rebecca Hernandez and her 9-yer-old sister, Juliana were reported missing.

Rebecca is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Rebecca is 4'10" and weighs 130 pounds. Juliana is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Juliana is 4'8" and weighs 75 pounds.

Both girls were reported missing August 16.

Both girls went missing in late July, with Rebecca taking her mothers car. Both were found safely after Rebecca first dropped her sister off a few houses down from the Windsor Road home.

