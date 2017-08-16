Young stolen Jeep suspects pursued by police down I-95

Teens crashed a Jeep off of exit 43 on I-95 in West Haven, according to state police. (WFSB)

Stratford police said they pursued a stolen Jeep full of juveniles down Interstate 95 from Stratford to West Haven.

Five juveniles were arrested on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said around 3:40 a.m., they tried to stop the stolen vehicle in the area of exit 32. That's when they became involved in the pursuit.

The pursuit was ended around exit 43 due to safety concerns.

Officials said the driver of the Jeep exited the highway at exit 43 in West Haven.

They said they later found the vehicle crashed on Hall Street.

The occupants fled, but were all located, according to state police.

State police said they expected to release more information later in the day.

