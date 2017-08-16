Young stolen Jeep suspects pursued by police down I-95

Police in Montville are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been missing since May.More >
A family from Woodstock is begging for anyone with information on a hit-and-run involving their daughter to come forward.More >
The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A Waterbury man, who is a staff member of a residential treatment program for young girls, is facing sex assault charges.More >
Two tiny dogs are recovering after being abused in one of the most heartless ways imaginable; being abandoned in the bottom of a shopping bag.More >
A "most wanted" suspect sought by the Enfield, Connecticut Police Department was taken into custody in Granville Monday night.More >
Parents at an apartment complex in New London are outraged after they say a man exposed himself to a group of little girls and asked them to perform a lewd act.More >
A couple of wedding crashers had some fun with a New Jersey bride and groom, leaving behind clues to reveal their crime.More >
