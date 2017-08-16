Person struck by train in NY causes Metro-North delays in CT

A person struck by a train in New York has caused delays for riders in Connecticut, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA said the Metro-North New Haven Line service between Rye, NY and Greenwich is experiencing 30 to 40 minutes of delays.

It said the person was struck at Port Chester, NY.

There's no word on injuries.

Customers at Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich looking to travel east will need to board a westbound train to Harrison to catch a train for eastbound service, the MTA said.

It advised riders to listen for announcements at their stations.

For updates on MTA and Metro-North service, head to the MTA's website here.

