Channel 3 to once again Partner on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Channel 3 will be partnering with the Connecticut Alzheimer’s Association on their Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Rentschler Field on Sunday, October 1st.

Channel 3 will be partnering with the Connecticut Alzheimer’s Association on their Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Rentschler Field on Sunday, October 1st.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an annual, nationwide event. It is the largest Alzheimer’s Awareness fundraising event in the world. Between September and October there will be seven walks in the state of Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Alzheimer’s Association website, their mission is “to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia though the promotion of brain health.” Funds raised from the walks benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To register for the walk at Rentshler Field or to find another walk near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.