Police: Norwich store robbery suspect threatened mother, baby with large rock

Kevin Mason was arrested in Wisconsin and charged with robbing a market in Norwich back in January. According to police, he threatened a clerk and her baby with a large rock. (Norwich police)

Police said a convicted felon was arrested in Wisconsin for robbing a Norwich market and threatening a baby with a large rock over the winter.

Kevin Mason, 28, of Uncasville, faces second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny charges.

According to police, Mason robbed the SAR Market on Boswell Avenue in Norwich on Jan. 2 just after 5:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect threatened the female clerk and her 1-month-old baby who was behind the sales counter in a car seat. He brandished a large rock as his weapon.

He threatened to take and hurt the baby with the rock if the woman did not hand over money from a register, police said.

The woman handed over the cash and Mason fled.

Another customer who was inside the store tried to stop the suspect and a brief struggle followed. However, Mason was able to run.

Surveillance video, along with pictures posted to the Norwich Police Department's Facebook page, generated a number of tips.

Officers said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Mason through New London Superior Court.

Mason was arrested and held in the state of Wisconsin, according to Norwich police. He was arrested there on unrelated charges.

A request to extradite Mason was recently granted.

Norwich detectives said they traveled to Wisconsin and took custody of him.

Mason was transported to Connecticut on Tuesday.

He's being held on a $35,000 court set bond.

He is due in Norwich Superior Court on Wednesday.

