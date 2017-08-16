Ledyard woman charged with attacking her grandmother

Nicole Marie Larosa was charged with assaulting her grandmother, according to Ledyard. (Ledyard police)

A woman from Ledyard faces charges for attacking her mother and grandmother, according to police.

Nicole Marie Larosa, 22, faces a charge of third-degree assault of an elderly person.

Police said Larosa became involved in an argument with her mother and grandmother on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m.

They said she then became involved in a physical altercation by striking her grandmother with her purse.

Larosa was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Aug. 16 in New London.

