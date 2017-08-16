Ledyard woman charged with attacking her grandmother - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Ledyard woman charged with attacking her grandmother

Posted: Updated:
Nicole Marie Larosa was charged with assaulting her grandmother, according to Ledyard. (Ledyard police) Nicole Marie Larosa was charged with assaulting her grandmother, according to Ledyard. (Ledyard police)
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -

A woman from Ledyard faces charges for attacking her mother and grandmother, according to police.

Nicole Marie Larosa, 22, faces a charge of third-degree assault of an elderly person.

Police said Larosa became involved in an argument with her mother and grandmother on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m.

They said she then became involved in a physical altercation by striking her grandmother with her purse.

Larosa was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Aug. 16 in New London.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.