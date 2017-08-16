Hartford police seek parents of wandering 2-year-old girl

Police are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old girl found wandering in Hartford on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, the child was found alone on Shultas Place.

The child is reportedly safe and healthy. The child is with detectives and the Department of Children and Families.

Police said they are engaged in a door-to-door search for the parents.

Foley said the search is approaching 3 hours.

He said the child is too young to say her name.

