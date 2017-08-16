Mother being reunited with wandering 2-year-old

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found wandering in Hartford on Wednesday has come forward after seeing a social media post about the incident.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, surveillance video showed the child walking down the sidewalk on Shultas Place. After a three hour extensive search, police finally found the 2-year-old's mother.

"After seeing a Facebook live video, the mother who is a professional at a local hospital contacted police," Foley said. "She had left the child in the care of an elderly aunt."

The mother was at work when she saw the video. She realized it was her neighborhood and that the child was hers.

"I posted a video on Facebook and she had got contacted," Thomas DeGrandi said he started recording after seeing police going to door-to-door in his neighborhood.

Foley said the aunt and another family member had a "miscommunication" as to who was supposed to be watching the child. Because of that circumstance, the child was able to get out.

"About 8:45 a.m. we got a call to our 911 center about a wandering 2-year-old child," Foley said. "She was dressed in pink and had flipflops on."

Foley said a neighbor looked out the window and saw the child.

"After a while, she became suspicious and realized the child was unaccompanied by an adult, so she called police," he said.

Foley said child is safe, healthy and in good spirits. She is with detectives and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

"She will be reunited with her family," Foley said.

Police reviewed surveillance video to determine where the girl came from.

Foley said the child is too young to say her name.

"There will be a DCF followup as well as a HPD followup," he said. "Early indications are that this is nothing nefarious or criminal."

DeGrandi said he is happy that he could help.

"It was good someone was able to share the video I posted and the mother of the friend was able to see it," DeGrandi said.

