ME: 3-year-old boy's death ruled homicide

State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Stafford at a home Saturday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the manner of death for a 3-year-old boy found in a home in Stafford was a homicide.

The cause of death for Leon Lapierre was acute methadone intoxication, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated.

Troopers were called to the home on Old Birch Road shortly before 9 a.m. on April 22. Leon was found dead at that home on Old Birch Road, police said.

Connecticut State Police said there is an "open and active investigation" into the child's death.

