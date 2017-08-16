PD: Four people charged in Watertown burglary

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found wandering in Hartford on Wednesday has come forward after seeing a social media post about the incident.More >
The mother of a 2-year-old girl found wandering in Hartford on Wednesday has come forward after seeing a social media post about the incident.More >
A family from Woodstock is begging for anyone with information on a hit-and-run involving their daughter to come forward.More >
A family from Woodstock is begging for anyone with information on a hit-and-run involving their daughter to come forward.More >
The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.More >
The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.More >
Police in Montville are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been missing since May.More >
Police in Montville are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been missing since May.More >
Two tiny dogs are recovering after being abused in one of the most heartless ways imaginable; being abandoned in the bottom of a shopping bag.More >
Two tiny dogs are recovering after being abused in one of the most heartless ways imaginable; being abandoned in the bottom of a shopping bag.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Waterbury man, who is a staff member of a residential treatment program for young girls, is facing sex assault charges.More >
A Waterbury man, who is a staff member of a residential treatment program for young girls, is facing sex assault charges.More >
Stratford and state police said they pursued a stolen Jeep Wrangler full of teens down Interstate 95 from Stratford to West Haven.More >
Stratford and state police said they pursued a stolen Jeep Wrangler full of teens down Interstate 95 from Stratford to West Haven.More >