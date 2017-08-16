PD: Four people charged in Watertown burglary

Police said Phillip Santelle, 30, of Seymour, William Gibson, 29, of Waterbury, Krystine Gilbert, 28, of Bridgeport and Katryana Freberg, 24, of Torrington, were arrested after they attempted to rob a home in Watertown. (Watertown Police)

Watertown police said they arrested four people who burglarized a home Tuesday.

Phillip Santelle, 30, of Seymour, William Gibson, 29, of Waterbury, Krystine Gilbert, 28, of Bridgeport and Katryana Freberg, 24, of Torrington, were arrested after they attempted to rob a home in the area of Buckingham Street and White Street, according to officials.

Officers arrived to the home to find the back door kicked in.

Police said they found a man attempting to exit the building and found three other people hiding inside.

Items were left strewn around the house and a safe had been smashed open, according to police.

They said copper pipes had also been cut out of the basement.

Water from the cut pipes had filled part of the basement and multiple tools were brought to the residence by the burglars, according to police.

Officials said they found multiple valuables piled up inside a vehicle as well as a small amount of crack cocaine, an empty heroin bag, a needle and six crack pipes.

All four people arrested were charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of burglar tools, attempt at larceny in the third degree, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

Police said they expect to charge the group with an earlier burglary that happened on Bunker Hill Road Sunday.

