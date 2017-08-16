UTC among companies that left Trump's now defunct Manufacturing council

As companies bowed out of the American Manufacturing Council, the president elected to end it through an announcement on Twitter.

Among the companies to announce their departure before President Donald Trump's announcement was Connecticut-based United Technologies.

UTC's chairman and CEO posted his company's reasoning on Twitter.

"Earlier this year I was asked to participate in the American Manufacturing Council that was established by the new administration," said Greg Hayes, chairman and CEO, United Technologies. "This council, which is made up of more than 20 CEOs of leading American manufacturers, was tasked with developing policies to revitalize the American manufacturing sector. The administration has other councils focused on other policy areas, such as developing a competitive income tax code and streamlining burdensome regulation.

"UTC strongly supports the goals of each of these committees as a way of ensuring the enhancing economic growth in the decades to come.

"However, as the events of last week have unfolded here in the U.S., it is clear that we need to collectively stand together and denounce the politics of hate, intolerance and racism. The values that are the cornerstone of our culture: tolerance, empathy and trust, must be reaffirmed by our actions every day.

"Accordingly, I have tendered my resignation from the council effective immediately."

Trump posted on Wednesday afternoon that "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council and Strategy and Policy Forum, I am ending both."

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump created waves this week by "blaming both sides" following a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, VA. A counter protester was killed when a man plowed his vehicle into her group, which was facing off with white supremacists.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.