Mosquitoes with West Nile virus reported in 12 CT towns

Mosquitoes in 12 Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, mosquitoes trapped in the following towns have tested positive for the virus this season:

Branford

Glastonbury

Greenwich

North Branford

North Stonington

Orange

Plainfield

South Windsor

Stamford

Stratford

West Haven

Westport

Dr. Philip Armstrong, who is a medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said there has been "increases in the number of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus with expansion into several new locations throughout the state."

“This is the critical time of the year when virus activity reaches its peak in the mosquito population," Armstrong said in a statement on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been no cases of humans testing positive for West Nile virus in Connecticut this season.

"Historically, August and September are the months when the majority of human cases occur and represent the greatest risk for acquiring West Nile virus infection," Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of CAES said in a statement on Wednesday. "Now is the time to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites."

Connecticut residents should do the following items to reduce their chances of being bitten by mosquitoes:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

There have been 131 cases of people testing positive for West Nile virus in Connecticut since 2000. Three people have died from West Nile virus .

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station "maintains a network of 91 mosquito-trapping stations in 72 municipalities throughout the state."

