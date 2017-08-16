Delays reported on I-91 northbound in Enfield after crash

Traffic delays reported on I-91 in Enfield after crash. (CT State Police)

A motor vehicle crash has caused traffic delays on Interstate 91 in Enfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The delays were reported on the northbound side of I-91 around Exit 46 after a crash around 2:45 p.m.

There were minor injuries in the crash, state police said.

The left lane is open in that area, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

