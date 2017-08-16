One More Nice Day Before Showers and High Humidity Return!

WEDNESDAY RECAP

Today was a very nice day across Connecticut. A cold front moved through the state very early this morning, which shifted our winds to the north and northwest. That allowed our skies to clear out and the humidity to drop! The mercury this afternoon ranged anywhere from the upper 70s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 80s in the Greater Hartford Area and along the shoreline. Dew point temperatures are right now near 60 degrees and will continue to drop over the next 24 hours.

HURRICANE GERT UPDATE

As of 11:00 this morning Eastern Time, Hurricane Gert was about 355 miles north of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of about 90 miles per hour. This makes Gert a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale as a hurricane needs winds of at least 96 miles per hour to reach category 2 status. Luckily for us, Gert will remain well offshore of North America, sparing us any direct weather impacts other than some high surf and rip currents. Gert could become a category 2 hurricane tomorrow before beginning to weaken Friday as it moves over cooler waters.

CLEAR & COOL TONIGHT

High pressure will build into the state tonight, setting us up for a fantastic night for sleeping! Skies will clear out, winds will die down, and dew points will continue to fall. That means low temperatures will drop well down into the 50s in much of the state! Shoreline cities and towns from New Haven on westward may remain a bit warmer tonight as Long Island Sound temperatures are currently in the 70s. We are expecting low temperatures in the lower 60s there. Some patchy fog will be possible towards daybreak in the normally fog-prone areas.

SUNNY AND WARM WEATHER TOMORROW

Tomorrow is looking like an absolutely gorgeous weather day as high pressure remains firmly in control! Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the lower and middle 80s inland while dew points drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If you have tomorrow off, it will be a great day to spend outdoors! Winds will turn onshore tomorrow afternoon, which will keep the shoreline in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Clouds will build in tomorrow night ahead of our next low pressure system. That will keep temperatures much milder than they will be tonight, as temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 60s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY

Our nice weather will unfortunately not continue into Friday. A low pressure system will drag a warm front towards Connecticut, which will bring lots of clouds along with numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Combined with an onshore flow, this will keep our high temperatures only in the middle 70s. That said, we are not expecting a total washout and there could even be a break or two of sun at some point on Friday. The warm front will pass us by Friday night, bringing an end to the showers. That will set us up for a mild and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s.

HOT & HUMID SATURDAY

Although we still expect the system’s cold front to approach Connecticut late on Saturday, it is not looking like the front will bring as much moisture as we were once expecting. That means more sunshine during the day Saturday, though there will still be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Because we are expecting more sunshine, we have upped our high temperature forecast for Saturday, with upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore. Some spots may even hit 90 degrees depending on exactly how much sunshine we get! If Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks hits 90 degrees Saturday, it will be just the second 90 degree day this month – the last one was back on August 2nd. Saturday will be a humid day as well, as dew points will be in the upper 60s to possibly near 70 degrees!

WARM & DRY SUNDAY & MONDAY

Sunday is looking like a great day for outdoor activities! The front will have cleared us, which will provide clearing skies and lower humidity on a northwesterly flow. It will still be quite warm, though, as high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for August 20th is 82 degrees. The beaches will be just as warm if not warmer than inland locations thanks to the offshore flow! Sunday night will be comfortable with high pressure building in. Lows will dip into the lower and middle 60s.

High pressure will remain in control on Monday. Thus it will be a mostly sunny and continued warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If this forecast holds, it will mean very good viewing for the solar eclipse! We will see roughly 70% totality with the eclipse which will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. States such as Tennessee and South Carolina will see 100% totality, meaning the sun will be completely behind the moon!

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY

By Tuesday, the high pressure system will move offshore and begin to pump hot, humid air into Connecticut as our winds turn to the southwest. Inland high temperatures could easily reach 90 degrees while dew points rise to the 65 to 70 degree range! The southwest winds will keep highs near Long Island Sound in the middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday and a wave of low pressure may develop along the front. That means lots of clouds, along with numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall! We will certainly monitor this carefully over the next week as the forecast could easily change before then. The clouds and rain will hold high temperatures in the lower 80s, though the humidity levels will still be quite high.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

