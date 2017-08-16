Photography experts offer advice ahead of solar eclipse

If you’re thinking about taking pictures of Monday’s solar eclipse, an expert says you better do your homework ahead of time and be prepared.

Photography expert Jeannette Tuvey at Photo Connection of Colchester advises people to make sure they have the right equipment, including a special filter so they don't damage anything, but it might be hard finding one.

"They're all looking for solar filters, solar glasses and unfortunately no one has them anymore,” Tuvey said.

Connecticut will see better than 68 percent of the eclipse, reaching the peak at 2:45 p.m. in Hartford.

Locally, Tuvey said camera buffs started getting ready for the solar moment four or five months ago, and if you didn't buy a special solar filter, you can use a filter from a welder’s helmet. Otherwise you can do some damage.

"You run the risk of damaging your eyes. You run the risk of damaging the sensor in your camera, your phone, any of those things, so you need to be prepared,” Tuvey said.

For more information about the solar eclipse, visit our special section here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.