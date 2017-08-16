Truck stolen as woman was loading table into it

A woman was injured on Wednesday in New London when someone stole her truck as she was loading a table into it.

It happened outside the Home Goods on North Frontage Road in New London around 4 p.m.

Police said the woman was loading a table into her truck when a man got into the driver’s seat and started to drive away.

The woman was dragged by the truck a short way and suffered injuries to her arm.

She was taken to the hospital.

No word on who the stole the truck or where it fled to.

