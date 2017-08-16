Vigil to show solidarity with victims of violence held in Groton

A vigil was held in support of the Virginia violence victims in Groton (WFSB)

An interfaith vigil was held in Groton on Wednesday to show solidarity with the victims of the Charlottesville Va. attack.

It was one of several vigils and rallies that have been held in Connecticut in recent days.

At the Groton Congregational Church, people of different religions, races and sexual orientation gathered with candles to shine a light of hope for the future and to share their personal stories to enlighten one another on our differences.

Vicki Driscoll is multiracial and part Jewish and said the more you get to know someone different than yourself, the more you can find common ground.

"I think not knowing people is part of the problem. If you don't know someone who is black or Jewish or if you have preconceived ideas, ask me. Let me ask you,” Driscoll said.

The service led by a pastor and a rabbi was meant to show that even though Connecticut is hundreds of miles away from Charlottesville, we are all the same, no matter our color or faith.

“We're not in NY, were not in California, we as a small community can still make a difference,” said Deja Driscoll.

"I think if we all concentrate on the values we all hold dear, we will weather this storm and create a better world,” said Rabbi Marc Ekstrand of Temple Emanuel

Those who attended Wednesday’s vigil said others can be held all around the country, and if people can reach out to people who are different from themselves, they feel the country can be more united.

