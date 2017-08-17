Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Fairfield

A person was struck and killed by a train early Thursday morning in Fairfield.

According to Metro North officials, the incident occurred near the Fairfield train station at about 12:45 a.m.

Train service was delayed for a period of time as police and emergency officials investigated the incident.

Its not yet clear why the person was near the train tracks and no identification has been made yet.

Train service is running on schedule currently.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.