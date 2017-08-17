WFSB aims to 'stuff a Mini' with school supplies

WFSB is participating in back to school drive that kicked off on Thursday morning outside of its studio in Rocky Hill.

Channel 3, along with New Country MINI Cooper of Hartford, is hoping to "stuff a MINI to the max" with backpacks and supplies.

"Last year, we doubled the 'Stuff the MINI' donation from three cars to six cars thanks to our partnerships with Staples and Channel 3,” said Sam Herman, sales manager for New Country MINI. “We hope to make this the most successful collection yet."

The MINIs will transport all of the donated supplies to the Hartford Public Schools' welcome center before the start of the new school year.

Supplies sought include backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, big wide ruled notebooks, college ruled notebooks and pen/ruler/sharpener kits.

“When all those MINI cars pulled up last year crammed with school supplies, we were overjoyed,” said Marta Bentham, director of family services and ombudsman of Hartford Public Schools’ welcome center. “Our schools are facing an extremely challenging budget year and we need assistance.”

WFSB's drive on Capital Boulevard in Rocky Hill runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who can't make it to Channel 3 on Thursday can also drop off supplies at New Country MINI on the Reverend Moody Overpass in Hartford through Aug. 27.

In addition, MINIs will be parked at Staples locations Bishops Corner, 2550 Albany Ave. in West Hartford, Putnam Bridge Plaza 49 Putnam Blvd. in Glastonbury, Berlin Tpke. in Newington and Tri-City Plaza in Vernon. They'll be there throughout the month of August.

“We really want to provide as many Hartford children as possible with the tools they need for a successful school year,” Herman said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.