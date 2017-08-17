Solidarity rallies continue in Connecticut following violence in Charlottesville

A candlelight vigil was held in Groton on Wednesday night following the death of a protester in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend. (WFSB)

Following a night of solidarity rallies and vigils across Connecticut, another event is planned for Thursday morning in Hartford.

Local lawmakers said they can't be silent after the events that led to a protester's death in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

That's why they said they'll be standing together on the steps of the state capitol to speak out against white supremacy.

Hundreds of miles away from Virginia, demonstrators in Groton still felt the impact of the death of Heather Heyer, whom officials said was killed when a driver at a white supremacist rally plowed his car into a group of protesters.

Dozens of people gathered on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil.

"We fight for what we believe is right, we preach for what we believe is right," said Rabbi Marc Ekstrand, Temple Emanu-El. "And that's a world that is filled with a little bit more peace and a little bit more love."

Demonstrators said they have to shine a light on the problem and come together to fight back against hatred.

"I don't think 'minority' in this country and at some point, whether it's large or small, you're going to be affected at some point," said Vicki Driscoll of Groton.

Thursday's rally in Hartford starts at 11 a.m.

Another vigil is planned outside of the Town Hall in Simsbury.

