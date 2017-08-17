Downed wires, tree close East Hampton Road - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Downed wires, tree close East Hampton Road

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -

Police reported a road closure in East Hampton on Thursday morning.

They said Barton Hill Road at Crescent Street will be closed for the day.

A fallen tree brought down some wires in the area.

There's no word on what caused the tree to come down.

