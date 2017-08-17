Firefighters battle early morning fire in Moosup

A building went up in flames early Thursday morning in Moosup, prompting a response from a number of fire departments.

The Atwood Hose Fire Company said it and others assisted the Moosup Fire Department and others with a structure fire on Ward Avenue.

Atwood supplied water from a hydrant in front of the Moosup firehouse.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on a cause.

