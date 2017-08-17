Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old man who was found with fatal injuries next to his vehicle earlier this month.

Police: 15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of man

2nd person charged in death of 18-year-old in CT

Lorenzo Santana was arrested in the death of an 18-year-old man who was found with fatal injuries next to his vehicle earlier this month. (Danbury Police Department)

Another arrest was made in the death of an 18-year-old man who was found with fatal injuries next to his vehicle earlier this month.

Police charged 16-year-old Lorenzo Santana with felony murder on Thursday.

The arrest of Santana comes after officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 5. They found Gabriel Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious on the road next to his vehicle.

The state medical examiner's office ruled that Bara-Bardo's cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said 15-year-old Ronald Massagli was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony murder and other offenses.

Besides murder, Santana was second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit felony murder.

The incident remains under investigation by the Danbury Police Department and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.