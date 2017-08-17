2 state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

Blue-green algae blooms has caused the closure of the swimming area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury. (DEEP)

There are two inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Indian Well State Park in Shelton is closed to swimmers on Thursday because of the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The swimming area will be retested on Aug. 23 and those results were expected on Aug. 24.

The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

DEEP officials also said Kettletown State Park in Southbury is closed to swimmers on Thursday because of the presence of blue green algae blooms. It is unclear when water will be retested or when it could reopen.

