Underage drinking, traffic a concern for Florida Georgia Line concert

The country music superstar duo Florida-Georgia line is coming to Hartford on Friday, along with concerns from police and doctors.

The concert is slated for 8 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford as part of the group's Smooth Tour.

Officers and doctors told Eyewitness News that their main concern is underage drinking.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Hartford police will have 90 officers on hand, along with a garbage truck to immediately dispose of any illegal booze.

Police said, as with most popular concerts, traffic may also become a bit congested.

