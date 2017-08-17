Liquor board closes probe into cafe possibly linked to deadly crash

The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.

The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

Cafe being probed by liquor board says it was closed on day of crash

Cafe being probed by liquor board says it was closed on day of crash

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

The state’s liquor board has closed its investigation of a Woodbury café that was possibly linked to a crash that killed an ESPN sportscaster’s wife.

Earlier this week, it was learned that Good News Café was being looked into by the Department of Consumer Protection’s (DCP) Liquor Control Division, in association with the May 9 crash that killed Katherine Berman.

On Thursday, DCP officials said “There were no found violations at the Good News Cafe. We want to thank the owner and staff of the Good News Cafe for their cooperation in our investigation.”

While this particular investigation has closed, officials said "a larger investigation in coordination with Connecticut State Police remains ongoing."

Berman was 67 when she died in the crash that happened on Sherman Hill Road in Woodbury. A second person, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis of Waterbury, also died in the crash.

Earlier this week, the Department of Consumer Protection said State Police had informed them that Berman's BAC (blood alcohol concentration) "was high in the autopsy, indicating she could have been overserved," thus leading to the investigation by the liquor board.

When Eyewitness News asked the medical examiner's office for specifics on Berman's blood alcohol level, they declined to release that information.

On Wednesday, DCP officials said they were also looking into Marketplace Kitchen and Bar, located in Woodbury.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.