Woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from Plainville Little League

A 41-year-old woman was arrested after police said she embezzled thousands of dollars from the Plainville Little League.

Police charged Shelby Lamothe with third-degree larceny after police said she took “nearly $6,000.00 from the Plainville Little League during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.”

Police said Lamothe served as the President of the Plainville Little League Auxiliary during those two seasons.

Investigators said Lamothe was previously charged with second-degree larceny after she stole funds from the Plainville High School cheerleaders candle sale fundraiser in December 2016.

Lamothe turned herself into police on Wednesday morning. She was released on a $5,000 bond. Lamothe is expected to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court on Aug. 28.

Lamothe's next court appearance on the second-degree larceny charge is on Sept. 6. She has entered a not guilty plea.

