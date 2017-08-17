CT father set to be deported to Guatemala granted temporary stay in U.S.

A New Fairfield family is just weeks away from being torn apart.

Joel Colindres and his family are trying to stay in the state amid a deportation order (WFSB)

Supporters rallied on Thursday behind a Connecticut family that could be torn apart by a deportation order.

A New Fairfield father from Guatemala, who was set to be deported on Thursday, was given a temporary stay in America, according to a member of the Connecticut Delegation.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty (CT-5) said 33-year-old Joel Colindres was granted the stay by the U.S. Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit on Thursday.

Colindres was attempting to flee violence when he came to the United States from Guatemala illegally more than 15 years ago.

Esty called Colindres a “loving, hardworking father,” who “pays his taxes, contributes to his community, and has no criminal record.”

“I am relieved that Joel will have the opportunity to make his case in court, and can remain with his wife and children while he does so,” Esty said in a statement on Thursday. “While this reprieve is a step toward justice for the Colindres family, their experience is nevertheless a perfect illustration of how broken our immigration system is. Tearing apart the Colindres family won’t make any other American safer or more prosperous. I will continue to push for comprehensive immigration reform that grows our economy, secures our border, keeps families together, and creates an earned path to citizenship. And I will continue working for a just outcome for the Colindres family that provides Joel the opportunity to earn his citizenship.”

