Residents concerned over chemicals put in lake

People who live along Lake Terramuggus in Marlborough say they didn't know their lake was being treated with herbicides.

Now they want to know why they weren't warned beforehand.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted signs in some areas around the lake, but some homeowners said they only noticed the signs because they were out for a walk or run.

Kim Babins owns a dog training business and has many clients in the Lake Terramuggus area.

She noticed a sign Tuesday after her dog and a client's dog were already in the water.

“I was little disappointed. Obviously, I was surprised. I didn't know there was anything in the lake or I wouldn't have put my dog and my client's dog in that water,” Babins said.

Some homeowners said they didn't know the lake was being treated with an herbicide called Diquat, or the found out well after it happened.

Many say they're now concerned, after their pets and children had been enjoying the lake all week. Some people who used the lake on Monday said they were told.

The herbicide was put into the lake on Monday. The sign also advises people to not drink the water until Saturday, but some might have already, as people have been enjoying the lake all week.

The town of Marlborough posted a notice on their website on Wednesday.

According to DEEP’s website, Diquat is used to control broadleaf or grassy weeds in bodies of water.

It warns "Diquat has severe toxic effects on the central nervous system."

“The toxicity for our dogs. My dog is my whole life, he's my child and my business partner. I know that sounds ridiculous but he comes with me, he is my biggest asset and if he is swimming in herbicides I don't know what the long-term effects are going to be,” Babins said.

