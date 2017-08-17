Showers, thunderstorms, and higher humidity on the way!

THURSDAY RECAP…

A beautiful day thanks to the combination of sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, and light winds! Highs this afternoon ranged from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Plus, dew point temperatures were in the upper 40s and 50s, which is a real treat for the middle of August. An area of high pressure is responsible for today’s ideal summer weather.

CHANGES BEGINNING TONIGHT…

High pressure will move offshore and a warm front will approach New England from the south. Fair skies will give way to increasing cloudiness and a few showers could develop before dawn. The air will also turn more humid as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s this evening and overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees in the warmer locations.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

The warm front will move to the north of Connecticut tomorrow and a southerly flow will usher in a tropical air mass. Dew point temperatures will likely top 70 degrees, which is considered oppressive humidity. At least abundant cloud cover will keep the air from getting too warm. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. We may have a shot at 80 degrees should there be more breaks in the clouds.

Showers are likely tomorrow and there is also a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather. Far Eastern Connecticut is not included in this risk area since any thunderstorms will tend to weaken as they move across the state. Some storms will be capable of producing strong to damaging winds along with torrential downpours since the air will hold so much moisture.

A cold front will move into the state tomorrow night, but the threat of showers and storms will end after midnight. It’ll be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Areas of fog will likely form as well.

THE WEEKEND…

The cold front will slowly move across Connecticut on Saturday, but the moisture source will be reduced as will the dynamics for showers and thunderstorms to develop. While, a storm can’t be ruled out, the chance of getting one will be low. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, hot day with highs 85-90. The humidity will be moderate with dew point temperatures falling back through the 60s.

The cold front will move away to the east of New England Saturday night. Therefore, the sky will clear and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 60s in most locations.

Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Overall, a great summer day for outdoor activities!

MONDAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE…

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England on Monday. Therefore, we can expect abundant sunshine. It will be a very warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity won’t be too bad. This is great news if you have plans to view the solar eclipse. Here in Connecticut, roughly 65-70% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, high pressure will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump humid air into Connecticut. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY…

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday and that means showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low to middle 80s. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

THURSDAY…

A refreshing day! A northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler, drier air. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs around or just over 80 degrees. The mercury will likely drop into the upper 40s and 50s Thursday night and there will be a hint of early autumn in the air!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”