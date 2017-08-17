Some CT locations still have eyeglasses to view solar eclipse

Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.
The mother of a 2-year-old girl found wandering in Hartford on Wednesday has come forward after seeing a social media post about the incident.
After being arrested by Ludlow police for pretending to be a panhandler, an 80-year-old Chicopee man has been spotted in Connecticut doing the same thing.
"To our Jewish guests, women, men and children, please take a shower before you go swimming," one sign said. "If you break the rules I'm forced to cloes (sic) the swimming pool for you."
There are two inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.
The state's liquor board has closed its investigation of a Woodbury café that was possibly linked to a crash that killed an ESPN sportscaster's wife.
Mosquitoes in 12 Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus.
