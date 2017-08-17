Some CT locations still have eyeglasses to view solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.

However, there are a few state libraries that have the eye wear you need to see this historic moment.

In Connecticut, residents won't see it fully in the state, but many people are still looking forward to seeing the partial solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

“I'm just really excited about it because I’ve never seen it before,” Elizabeth Ripley said. “I just want to look at it, because planets can affect your emotions so I thought it would be cool to see.”

However, residents cannot look directly at the solar eclipse and will need protective eye wear. One of the places that have these glasses is the Russell Library in Middletown.

“The Russell Library in Middletown will be distributing,” Jennifer Billingsley with Russell Library said. “We only have 100 glasses and will be distributing them starting at 1:30 at our library and you have to take a quiz.”

The quiz is three short questions and if they're answered correctly, the person will get their hands on a pair. It is first come, first serve and a participant does need a library card.

To take the quiz, click here.

The first 500 guests that come to the Connecticut Science Center on Monday will get a free solar eclipse kit with paid general admission. Blondin Shea Eyecare in Torrington will be giving out 500 glasses for free starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. It's also first come, first serve.

At Hartford's Public Library, they have a few pairs left, but only for Hartford residents.

In New Haven, the library has about 50 pairs, but they're asking people to share. They'll have a party from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Cora J. Belden Library in Rocky Hill had 1,000, but sign up is full.

“We are overwhelmed and excited about the response and interest from people in science, so it's really cool,” Billingsley said.

For more on the solar eclipse, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.