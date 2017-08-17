Potentially strong storms on tap for Friday

After a few beautiful days this week, stormy weather is knocking on our door.

Due to the threat of potentially strong storms on Friday, an Early Warning Weather Day was declared to help keep viewers updated.

The air will turn more humid Thursday night, and clouds and some showers could move into the state before dawn, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

“The warm front will move to the north of Connecticut tomorrow and a southerly flow will usher in a tropical air mass,” he said, added that dew point temperatures will likely top 70 degrees, which is considered “oppressive humidity.”

For Friday, showers are likely and there is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

DePrest said the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather.

Thunderstorms will tend to weaken as they move east across the state.

DePrest said some of these storms could produce strong to damaging winds, along with torrential downpours.

A cold front will move into the state Friday night, and the threat for showers and storms will end after midnight.

“It’ll be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Areas of fog will likely form as well,” DePrest said.

A storm can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but the chance of getting one will be low.

DePrest said Saturday will be partly sunny and hot, with highs 85 to 90 degrees. The humidity will be moderate with dew point temperatures falling back through the 60s.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.