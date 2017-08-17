Priest's tires ripped off car in church parking lot

Tires were ripped off a priest's car in Enfield this week (WFSB)

We've heard plenty of stories in the past about people's car tires or rims being stolen, but this time the victim was a priest, and the crime took place in a church parking lot.

It happened during the early morning hours at St. Martha’s Church in Enfield.

"It's just awful, just awful that someone would do such a terrible thing to a priest,” said Carol Pioreck, who has been working at St. Martha’s for 15 years.

"I was driving into work and I was pulling up to my parking space and I noticed Father's car was on two jacks,” she said.

The tires were stolen off Father Robert Villa’s red Honda Accord.

Nobody heard it happening, his dog didn’t bark and nothing was caught on camera, but parishioners believe it happened around 4 a.m.

"If it can happen in a church parking lot to a priest who is fairly new here. He's been with us now a little over a year. It can happen to anyone. So, keep your doors locked,” Pioreck said.

Father Villa had his car towed and repaired with the help of insurance, but the thieves made off with about $4,000 in tires.

Parishioners said they will pray for those responsible and are hoping the thieves come forward.

The priest’s car is rolling again, but police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.

