Car fire closes ramp, causes visibility issues in Windsor

A car fire in Windsor has closed an exit ramp and has created some visibility issues for drivers.
According to officials, the Interstate-291 westbound ramp to Interstate 91 northbound is closed.
It's affecting exits 1, 2A, 2B from I-291 west.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle and across the highway in the area of exits 35 and 36 of I-91, make it hard to see for some commuters.
There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.