Car fire closes ramp, causes visibility issues in Windsor

A car fire in Windsor has closed an exit ramp and has created some visibility issues for drivers.

According to officials, the Interstate-291 westbound ramp to Interstate 91 northbound is closed.

It's affecting exits 1, 2A, 2B from I-291 west.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle and across the highway in the area of exits 35 and 36 of I-91, make it hard to see for some commuters.

There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

