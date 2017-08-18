Stamford police seek ID in fatal crash

Stamford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the crash occurred around 11:25 Thursday night on High Ridge Road. A pedestrian was crossing the road from west to east near the Burger King restaurant when he was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling northbound. The pedestrian was not within a crosswalk at the time.

According to police, the man sustained sever injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not carrying identification. T

he man is described as an Asian male, about 60-70 years old with gray, medium length hair. He is 5"4"-5'7 weighing about 140 pounds. Police said he was wearing a blue button-down short sleeve shirt over a brown button-down shirt, red pants and blue Asics sneakers. He was wearing a white face Timex watch on his left wrist and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

The operator of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Supervisor at 203-977-4712.

