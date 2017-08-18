Stamford police seek ID in fatal crash

The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
With school starting soon, parents are trying to save time while shuttling their kids around with apps such as Uber and Lyft.More >
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry says he is ready to rename Yawkey Way, the street alongside Fenway Park that he called a haunting reminder of the baseball team's history of racial intolerance.More >
On Thursday afternoon, a van rammed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring at least 100 people.More >
Today will be mild, muggy, and unsettled at times. A warm front will move to the north of Connecticut today and a southerly flow will usher in a tropical air mass. Dew point temperatures will likely top at above the oppressive 70 degree mark.More >
The state’s liquor board has closed its investigation of a Woodbury café that was possibly linked to a crash that killed an ESPN sportscaster’s wife.More >
