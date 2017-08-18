Showers, thunderstorms possible each hour of the day

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms each hour of the day on Friday, according to meteorologist Mike Cameron.

But those that pop up in the late afternoon and evening hours could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

That's why Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day.

"Are we certainly going to see that? No. It is a really, really slight chance for us," Cameron said. "But it is one of those things where we have to watch what's happening in the west."

He said it's whether or not the storms to the west have enough power to make it into Connecticut.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"Far eastern Connecticut is not included in this risk area since any thunderstorms will tend to weaken as they move across the state," Cameron said.

The unsettled weather is thanks to a warm front that's ushering in a tropical air mass.

"Dew point temperatures will likely top at above the oppressive 70 degree mark," Cameron said. "At least abundant cloud cover will keep the air from getting too warm."

High temperatures for the day should stay in the 70s, though some spots may have a shot at 80 degrees.

"A cold front will move into the state [Friday night] and the threat of showers and storms will end after midnight," Cameron said. "It’ll be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees."

Fog could be an issue overnight.

As for the weekend, Saturday should be brighter and warmer but possibly unsettled once again.

The recipe for showers and thunderstorms will exist. However, Cameron called the chance for one low.

"Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, hot day with highs 85-90," he said. "The humidity will be moderate with dew point temperatures falling back through the 60s."

The front will move out by Saturday night and temperatures should fall into the 60s.

Sunday is forecasted to be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

