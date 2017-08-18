Weather alerts posted as storms get closer to state

Some weather alerts started being issued on Friday afternoon as storms started to move toward the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said storms will pop up during the afternoon hours, and they could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

That's why Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day.

"If you have outdoor plans for the late afternoon and evening hours, please be aware the weather could get rough in parts of the state," DePrest said.

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Litchfield and Fairfield counties until 9 p.m. A flash flood watch was issued for part of Fairfield County until 11 p.m.

A few storms gave the shoreline cities and towns a good soaking earlier in the day on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"Far eastern Connecticut is not included in this risk area since any thunderstorms will tend to weaken as they move across the state," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

The unsettled weather is thanks to a warm front that's ushering in a tropical air mass.

"These are oppressive levels of humidity. This very moist air will fuel torrential downpours as showers and thunderstorms move across the state during the late afternoon and evening," DePrest said.

He also said flash flooding is possible in some locations where a few inches of rain could fall during a short period of time.

The worst of the shower and thunderstorm activity will end later Friday evening.

"After midnight, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and areas of fog will likely form especially where the ground is wet and also due to the high humidity," DePrest said.

As for the weekend, Saturday should be brighter and warmer, with temperatures near 90 degrees and dew points near 70 degrees.

There is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but most of the state will stay dry.

The front will move out by Saturday night and temperatures should fall into the 60s.

Sunday is forecasted to be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.