CT senator calls on U.S. attorney general to include white supremacists in investigation

Connecticut's senior senator is urging the U.S. attorney general to call on the Department of Justice so its Charlottesville investigation can be expanded to include white supremacist terrorist groups.

James Alex Fields Jr., whom officials said is a white supremacist, mowed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators in Charlottesville over the weekend and killed protester Heather Heyer. A number of other people were hurt.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the groups Fields is associated with should be included in the DOJ's investigation.

“As a former federal prosecutor, I appreciate your remarks affirming your intent to investigate this heinous attack as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism,” Blumenthal wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “That investigation must include not only the white supremacist individual, Mr. Fields, but the white supremacist groups that fomented and facilitated this terror attack.”

Sessions announced on Monday that the DOJ would investigate Heyer's death as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism.

“Any investigation that places singular blame on one individual ignores the plain reality of what our nation witnessed in Charlottesville and continues to experience today, ongoing domestic terrorism and conspiracy to interfere with civil rights conducted by white supremacist extremist groups," Blumenthal said.

The senator cited a Department of Homeland Security and FBI bulletin that stated white supremacists extremists were responsible for more homicides from 2000 to 2016 than any other domestic extremist movement.

Blumenthal's letter to Sessions can be read here.

