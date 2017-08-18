Man attacked on dance floor of Los Imperios in West Hartford

Los Imperios restaurant in West Hartford had its entertainment license revoked earlier this month. (WFSB)

A man was found to be shirtless and bleeding from the head inside an embattled West Hartford bar.

According to police, the unidentified man was attacked inside the Los Imperios bar on Farmington Avenue and left unconscious early Friday morning.

The victim was cared for by firefighters on the scene, but refused further treatment.

Police said he did not cooperate with their investigation.

However, an eyewitness said the man was assaulted by three men on the dance floor around midnight.

Police said security inside the business did not see the attack, so they were unable to detain anyone.

They said a person who was possibly involved had dreadlocks and wore a dark red zip-up jacket. Another wore a dark-colored hoodie.

Along with the assault, police said they've been looking into a number of complaints from neighbors about patrons leaving Los Imperios on motorcycles and racing up and down the street.

In addition to two officers already assigned to the outside of the business, an addition four cruisers and a supervisor were sent to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-570-8841.

Los Imperios recently had its entertainment license revoked after police said it ignored warnings.

Police said the decision came after the business had a DJ play music after hours in late July despite having the license suspended at the time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.