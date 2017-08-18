4 state park beaches close for the weekend

Four beaches at state parks are off limits to swimmers, according to environmental officials.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Indian Well State Park in Shelton, Kettletown State Park in Southbury and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent as the parks with closed swimming areas.

DEEP said water quality is the concern at all four.

Silver Sands and Lake Waramaug will be retested on Monday with the results expected on Tuesday.

Indian Well will be retested on Wednesday and the results expected on Thursday.

The presence of indicator bacteria forced the closures of those three. That bacteria is not a disease-carrying pathogen, but is a tool used by health officials to evaluate potential contamination.

Kettletown is simply closed because of blue-green algae.

