70-year-old man reported missing in Milford

The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.More >
A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.More >
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A car fire in Windsor has closed an exit ramp and has created some visibility issues for drivers.More >
A car fire in Windsor has closed an exit ramp and has created some visibility issues for drivers.More >
Today will be mild, muggy, and unsettled at times. A warm front will move to the north of Connecticut today and a southerly flow will usher in a tropical air mass. Dew point temperatures will likely top at above the oppressive 70 degree mark.More >
Today will be mild, muggy, and unsettled at times. A warm front will move to the north of Connecticut today and a southerly flow will usher in a tropical air mass. Dew point temperatures will likely top at above the oppressive 70 degree mark.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Due to the threat of potentially strong storms on Friday, an Early Warning Weather Day was declared.More >
Due to the threat of potentially strong storms on Friday, an Early Warning Weather Day was declared.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
People who live along Lake Terramuggus in Marlborough say they didn't know their lake was being treated with herbicides.More >
People who live along Lake Terramuggus in Marlborough say they didn't know their lake was being treated with herbicides.More >