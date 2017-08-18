70-year-old man reported missing in Milford

Richard James was last seen on Friday morning. (Milford police)

Police in Milford are searching for a 70-year-old man who disappeared on Friday morning.

They said Richard James, who lives on Christopher Drive in Milford, has not been heard from since about 7 a.m.

He is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was wearing a brown plaid shirt and pajama bottoms.

MPD searching looking for a missing 70 Y/O male, Richard James of Christopher Dr. 5'10" 180lbs, missing since approx 7am pic.twitter.com/OF1KYflvqW — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) August 18, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.

