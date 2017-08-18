70-year-old man reported missing in Milford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

70-year-old man reported missing in Milford

Richard James was last seen on Friday morning. (Milford police) Richard James was last seen on Friday morning. (Milford police)
Police in Milford are searching for a 70-year-old man who disappeared on Friday morning.

They said Richard James, who lives on Christopher Drive in Milford, has not been heard from since about 7 a.m.

He is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was wearing a brown plaid shirt and pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.

