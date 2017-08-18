Governor to present update on state budget situation

The governor is planning to announce an update to the state budget situation.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is holding a news conference on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Hartford.

Connecticut continues to operate without a budget and many lawmakers feel an agreement won't be reached until the fall.

The impasse has affected all facets of state government.

Education officials, like those in Torrington, have been forced to make big-cost saving moves like delay the start of school. In Tolland, 15 teachers were laid off. Middletown was also considering cuts.

Towns as a whole, like East Haven, have enacted spending freezes.

