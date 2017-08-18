Double homicide under investigation in Waterbury

Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, leaving two females dead.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Third Street around 9:05 a.m.

That's when they found the bodies of two females.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News it was a mother and daughter who were found dead. The daughter was believed to have been around 9 years old.

A neighbor also said the mom and her two daughters had recently moved into the apartment a few months ago, and that a man had recently joined them.

Other neighbors say they heard arguing Friday morning and saw the man leave, and that's when a little girl came outside saying her mother was dead.

Now as police investigate and develop a suspect, neighbors can only think about the family torn apart, and a young girl now left without her mother and older sister.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. They have not released the identification of the victims, or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police.

