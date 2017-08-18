Mother, 9-year-old daughter killed in Waterbury

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Third Street around 9:05 a.m.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie, of Waterbury, and her 9-year-old daughter.

Brodie also had a 2-year-old daughter, who was taken from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

She was not injured and the Department of Children and Families was with her at the hospital, according to police.

On Friday afternoon, police said they arrested Anthony Ruckerford, of Philadelphia, who was in a "tumultuous" relationship with Brodie and had recently moved in with her.

Police said Rutherford was taken into custody in the Brooklyn area of Waterbury.

He's facing several weapons charges, along with two counts of murder and reckless endangerment of a child.

Rutherford is not the biological father of either of Brodie's daughters, according to police.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News Brodie and her two daughters had recently moved into the apartment a few months ago, and Rutherford had recently joined them.

Police said the relationship had recently become tumultuous, but they had not come in contact with the pair prior to the murder.

Other neighbors say they heard arguing Friday morning and saw the man leave, and that's when a little girl came outside saying her mother was dead.

Now as police investigate and develop a suspect, neighbors can only think about the family torn apart, and a two-year-old girl left without her mother and older sister.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and they have not determined a motive.

Rutherford is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact police.

