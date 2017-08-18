Police investigation underway in Waterbury

Four beaches at state parks are off limits to swimmers, according to environmental officials.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.
A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.
A 10-year-old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.
The governor is planning to announce an update to the state budget situation.
The governor announced changes to his executive order to shift money to school districts he claims need it more than others.More >
Police in Finland have shot and arrested a suspect after several people were stabbed in the city of Turku. The public has been asked to move away from the city center, Turku police tweeted.
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.
There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms each hour of the day on Friday, according to meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.
A car fire in Windsor has closed an exit ramp and has created some visibility issues for drivers.
