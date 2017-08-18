Suspect in custody following Waterbury double homicide

Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, leaving two females dead.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Third Street around 9:05 a.m.

That's when they found the bodies of two females.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News it was a mother and daughter who were found dead. The daughter was believed to have been around 9 years old.

A neighbor also said the mom and her two daughters had recently moved into the apartment a few months ago, and that a man had recently joined them.

On Friday afternoon, police said a suspect was taken into custody. That person's name has not been released.

Other neighbors say they heard arguing Friday morning and saw the man leave, and that's when a little girl came outside saying her mother was dead.

Now as police investigate and develop a suspect, neighbors can only think about the family torn apart, and a young girl now left without her mother and older sister.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. They have not released the identification of the victims, or the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police.

