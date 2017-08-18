State's 'largest comic and sci-fi convention' underway at Mohegan Sun

It's been dubbed the largest gathering of comic book artists and writers in Connecticut.

Terrificon got underway at Mohegan Sun at 1 p.m. on Friday and will be at the casino throughout the weekend.

It's happening at the Uncas Ballroom and features stars, artists and events like custom contests, cosplay, video games, interactive workshops and parties.

There are more than 60 artists and 300 comic dealers.

Friday, it's open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $27 per person

Saturday, doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for $30 per person

Sunday, visitors can attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $27 per person.

Children ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

People can also visit the Mohegan Sun box office.

